Man killed in Brampton shooting, Peel police say

A man was killed in a shooting in a residential part of Brampton late Monday, Peel police say, the second instance of fatal gunfire in the city in as many days.

Officers were called to the area of Argelia Crescent and Parity Road around 10:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a tweet about the incident. No further information about the victim was provided.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but police did not have a description as of early Tuesday. There is a large police presence in the area.

A nearby neighbour, Amaan Ali, said he was sitting in his living room when he heard four gunshots.

"I thought it was fireworks until I heard screaming," he said. "We heard a woman screaming, 'there is no pulse.'"

Ali said the victim was close to the front door of a home. The shooting has left his family shaken, Ali said.

"I don't want to step outside my house now ... It is not safe anywhere anymore. It's just sad," he told CBC Toronto.

Many of the homes in the area have security cameras, he added.

On Saturday night, 30-year-old Anthony Putzu of Toronto was shot dead in the parking lot of St. Roch Catholic School, just minutes away from the scene of Monday's shooting. Investigators believe Putzu's slaying was targeted and are appealing for information in the case.