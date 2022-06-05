One person dead following shooting in Brampton

One person has died following a shooting in Brampton early Sunday morning, Peel police say.

Around 4:16 a.m. crews were called to Alfred Kuehne Boulevard and Advance Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Police say they located a victim, who was transported to a trauma centre, where they died.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Peel police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No information about a suspect is available at this time.