One person dead following shooting in Brampton
One person has died following a shooting in Brampton early Sunday morning, Peel police say.
Around 4:16 a.m. crews were called to Alfred Kuehne Boulevard and Advance Boulevard for reports of a shooting.
Police say they located a victim, who was transported to a trauma centre, where they died.
Police have not released any information about the victim.
Peel police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No information about a suspect is available at this time.
