Toronto

1 dead after shooting in Brampton

One person was shot dead in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Brampton. (CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street. Police first received a call about it at about 2:35 p.m.

Police said the person died at the scene.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, police said.

Peel police's homicide bureau has been notified.

No suspect information is available.

 

 

