1 dead after shooting in Brampton

One person was shot dead in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street. Police first received a call about it at about 2:35 p.m.

Police said the person died at the scene.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, police said.

Peel police's homicide bureau has been notified.

No suspect information is available.