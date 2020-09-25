Police investigating after man shot to death near Brampton truck yard

Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened before 7 a.m. near a truck yard in the Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North area.

They say the man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. The man hasn't been identified but a police spokesperson said he was in his early 30s.

A daycare near the scene was locked down as a precaution.

The force says a large police presence would remain in the area. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Peel Regional Police.