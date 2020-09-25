Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after man shot to death near Brampton truck yard
Toronto·New

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened before 7 a.m. near a truck yard in the Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North area.

Nearby daycare briefly locked down as a precaution

CBC News ·
Police say a man in his early 30s died following a shooting at a Brampton truck yard on Friday morning. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton Friday morning.

They say the man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma centre for treatment. 

Police say he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. The man hasn't been identified but a police spokesperson said he was in his early 30s.

A daycare near the scene was locked down as a precaution.

The force says a large police presence would remain in the area. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

With files from CBC News

