Woman killed, another badly injured after being hit by driver in Brampton

A woman was killed and another badly hurt when they were hit by a driver in Brampton early Friday.

Police were called about the collision near the corner of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue West around 5:45 a.m.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to Peel paramedics.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the two women were provided.

The intersection is closed in all directions for a police investigation. It is expected to remain closed for an "extended period," Peel police said.