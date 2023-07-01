One dead, another in hospital after 2-alarm blaze in Brampton home

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a 2-alarm blaze at a home in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Peel police say officers were dispatched to reports of a fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. near Barmoral Drive and Bramalea Road.

Police say one female was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 4 a.m. One male was transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brampton Fire says the fire is under control. Police say first responders remain on scene.