53-year-old driver fatally crashes into Brampton home

A 53-year-old driver died after he crashed into a Brampton home on Wednesday, according to Peel police.

The collision occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of McVean and Garryoaks drives.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

There was no indication that anyone was inside the home at the time, and no other injuries associated with the crash have been reported.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating the collision.

At this point, what led to the incident is unknown. Police are looking at speed, alcohol and medical issues as possible factors.

Garryoaks Drive is currently closed between McVean Drive and Fanfare Place and police advise drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact Peel police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.