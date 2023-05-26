Woman killed in early morning Brampton crash

A woman was killed in an early morning crash in Brampton Friday, Peel police say.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 a.m. in the intersection of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway, said Const. Sarah Patton.

One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof and the driver died on scene, Patton said.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed overnight for the investigation. Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or information about the crash to contact them.