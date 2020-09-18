Man accused in crash that killed mom and daughters now facing new impaired driving charges

A man who is charged in connection with a crash in Brampton that killed a woman and her three young daughters is now facing several new charges.

Peel police announced Friday that this week, four additional charges of impaired operation causing death by drugs were laid against Caledon, Ont. man Brady Robertson.

The 20-year-old was already facing four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death after a crash in June.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters — Klara, 6, Lilanna, 3, and Mila, 1 — died after their Volkswagen SUV was struck by a blue Infiniti G35 near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive on the afternoon of June 18.

Police said in a news release that Robertson was travelling at a high rate of speed when he "violently collided" with the Volkswagen and then hit a Honda that was stopped westbound on Countryside Road at the red light.

Robertson was denied bail back in August. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday on the new charges.

Robertson is also facing another count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle from a separate incident that happened two days before the fatal crash, while he was allegedly driving the same blue Infiniti.

There is witness video from that incident where people can be seen trying to intervene and the driver speeds away.