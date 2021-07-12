1-year-old child fatally struck by vehicle at Brampton home, police say

A one-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a Brampton home early Monday, Peel police say.

The incident happened at a residence on Royal Salisbury Way shortly after midnight, according to Const. Sarah Patten.

The child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

No further information about the child was available

Peel's major collisions bureau is investigating Patten said, but no charges are expected to be laid, Patten said.