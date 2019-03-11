Brampton family, including 2 children, dead following Ethiopian Airlines crash

Two students, their parents, and grandparents are dead following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that happened on Sunday, according to the Peel District School Board.

The board says it was told by police that two students, Anushka Dixit and Ashka Dixit, were among the 157 who died when the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet which went down shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

The board didn't identify the girls' parents or grandparents.

Ashka was a student at Chinguacousy Secondary School, according to a statement from the school.

"This tragedy has brought great sadness to the students and staff at Chinguacousy Secondary School," the release reads.

Anushka attended Centennial Sr. Public School, according to a separate release.