Skip to Main Content
Brampton family, including 2 children, dead following Ethiopian Airlines crash
Breaking

Brampton family, including 2 children, dead following Ethiopian Airlines crash

Two students, their parents, and grandparents are dead following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that happened on Sunday, according to the Peel District School Board. 

Anushka Dixit and Ashka Dixit were among the 157 who died in Sunday's crash

CBC News ·
A Brampton family, including children, parents and grandparents, were among those killed after a Boeing jet crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday. (Mulugeta Ayene/The Associated Press)

Two students, their parents, and grandparents are dead following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that happened on Sunday, according to the Peel District School Board. 

The board says it was told by police that two students, Anushka Dixit and Ashka Dixit, were among the 157 who died when the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet which went down shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. 

The board didn't identify the girls' parents or grandparents. 

Ashka was a student at Chinguacousy Secondary School, according to a statement from the school. 

"This tragedy has brought great sadness to the students and staff at Chinguacousy Secondary School," the release reads. 

Anushka attended Centennial Sr. Public School, according to a separate release. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us