Not a kidnapping after all: Teen thrown into trunk of car part of group simulating 'movie-type scene'
Police say the group doesn't appear to have been filming the scene and it's not clear what their aim was
Peel police say what they thought was a possible kidnapping Saturday evening was in fact a group trying to "simulate a move-type scene."
On Sunday morning, police issued a news release saying a teen boy appeared to have been kidnapped near a school in a residential area in Brampton.
Surveillance video captured a silver Honda Civic seemingly following the teen walking on Larkspur Road near Field Thistle Drive area.
The vehicle appeared to drive past the teen before making a U-turn. That's when two of four males emerged from the vehicle, throwing the teen into the trunk of the vehicle.
By Sunday afternoon, police issued an update saying they'd determined the incident was not a kidnapping after all and that the teen was safe.
Police say the group doesn't appear to have been filming the scene and it's not clear exactly what their aim was.
