Brampton pedestrian dead after being hit by motorist who fled scene
Peel Regional Police are searching for a driver who took off after a man was struck and killed in Brampton on Tuesday.
Peel Regional Police said a male has been struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Brampton on Tuesday.
The deadly crash took place on Rutherford Road, between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard.
Police have shut down roads in the area while they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This is the second deadly collision involving pedestrians in the GTA on Tuesday.
