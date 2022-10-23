Brampton takes step to address 'unprecedented' election resignations 24 hours before polls open

The City of Brampton is short election workers by 'at least 150' with less than a day before the 2022 municipal election, but the city says it's taking steps to address the shortages.

In an email obtained by CBC Toronto, Brampton city clerk Peter Fay sent a mass request for staff who could work the election. The request went out at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, less than 24 hours before polls open.

"The City Election Project is experiencing an unprecedented number of public and staff election worker resignations and training no-shows," according to Fay's email.

In it, he requests "at least 150" staff to do various day-of-election jobs and notes that some staff not working in critical front-line positions may be retasked for election support.

Contacted by CBC News, the city confirms it's hiring more staff.



Natalie Stogdill, a spokesperson for the city, said the staffing model for the election includes hiring extra staff for each voting location.

"Each election, some staffing shortages are experienced on the morning of voting day," Stogdill wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"In anticipation of this, and to prepare for contingencies, the city clerk and chief administrative officer this morning (October 23) jointly issued a request for internal staff to be on standby to help deliver tomorrow's election, if needed."

According to Stogdill, "there has been an overwhelmingly positive response," and the city is well prepared to deliver the election.

Stogdill said all voting locations have adequate staffing and election workers are trained and ready to serve Brampton voters.

City should have anticipated Diwali, candidate says

Meanwhile, Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur said her team learned early on Sunday via Fay's email that the city "does not have sufficient people to run Monday's election."

In a statement, Kaur said she'll "have a team of lawyers monitoring this Election" and that her team is "shocked and dismayed at the lack of organization."

"The city should have anticipated Diwali," she said in her statement.

Monday is the start of the festival of light, which is celebrated by Sikhs, Hindus and Jains around the world.