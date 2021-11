Toronto · Photos

Diwali celebrations light up the streets of Brampton, Ont., as families gather to celebrate

Families and friends gathered to celebrate Diwali in person in Brampton, Ont., this year, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the renowned festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.

