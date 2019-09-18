Brampton woman's death now being investigated as a homicide

Peel police say they are investigating the region's 20th homicide of the year after a woman died in hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to a home on Checkerberry Crescent in Brampton on Monday afternoon, police said in a news release.

They found a 58-year-old woman in life-threatening condition as a result of blunt force trauma, police said. She was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

The woman's 64-year-old husband was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, police said.

The woman died of her injuries Wednesday morning, investigators announced in the news release.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case and "will be upgrading the charges in the future," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 905-435-2121 or contact Crime Stoppers.