Crews use heavy equipment to remove ice from Credit River to prevent more Brampton flooding

Crews are using excavators to pull chunks of ice out of the Credit River on Monday in the hopes of preventing further flooding in Brampton.

Removing the ice from the river is key to preventing another ice jam from forming down the river, according to Michael Parks, Brampton's director of road maintenance, operations and fleet.

"We're minimizing the amount of ice that flows down the river," Parks told reporters on Monday. "It could cause further harm further down the water course. Our main focus right now is removing the ice jam."

An ice jam that formed at a juncture of the river caused water to spill from its banks last week. Officials had to evacuate 50 homes in the city's Churchville neighbourhood due to flooding. The water severely damaged six of those homes.

Parks said it should take about three to four days to clear the ice.

Michael Parks, Brampton's director of road maintenance, operations and fleet, said on Monday that crews are pulling ice out of the Credit River. (CBC)

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said breaking up the ice at the ice jam, where the ice has come together and compacted, enables water to flow more freely down the river and eases some of the flooding.

The smaller chunks of ice will move down river but water will be able to flow through the pieces, he said.

Residents in the six hardest hit homes were allowed to return on Saturday to assess damage and to contact their insurance companies, but city officials have told them that it's best not to stay there for the next 48 hours.

Boyes said on Monday that officials are urging residents to be cautious given that the forecast is calling for warm winter temperatures and rainfall.

"We're still concerned about future flooding that could happen in the coming days as we know precipitation will be falling tomorrow," he said.

Boyes said crews are continuing to pump water out of the neighbourhood using three large pumps.

"We still do have water that we are pumping from the low-lying areas," Boyes said.

Workers stand near an excavator that was breaking up ice in the river to prevent flooding in Brampton. (CBC)

Crews have removed an excavator that slid into the river on Friday night near the ice jam, he said. The operator was able to walk out of the machine and was not injured. The excavator had been breaking up ice in the river.

"We had to wait for the warmer weather today to get specialized equipment on scene to help remove the excavator," Boyes said.

The flooding occurred near Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue West. The Churchville area is lower lying than surrounding areas. Rain and warmer temperatures are believed to have contributed to the flooding.