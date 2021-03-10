Brampton crematorium forced to close temporarily after it let over 60 people inside

A Brampton crematorium has had its licence temporarily suspended after it allowed more than 60 people to gather inside despite COVID-19 restrictions.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) announced the licence suspension of Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre, located at 30 Bramwin Ct.near Balmoral Drive and Tobram Road, saying the suspension comes with conditions.

The BAO has also suspended the licence of Puneet Singh Aujla, the manager in charge of the crematorium. He will not be allowed to operate the facility for 15 days starting on March 15.

"The BAO has taken this action to protect grieving families, who are consumers of the bereavement sector," the news release said.

According to the BAO, the crematorium failed to comply with public health directives and authority directives to curb the spread of COVID-19 and with the conditions of its licence..

The crematorium and Aujla have accepted the temporary suspensions and conditions placed on their licences, the BAO added.

The BAO is a government delegated authority founded four years ago that regulates licensed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums and services that transfer the dead to places of interment.