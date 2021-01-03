Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Man, who was driving a pickup truck, has been rushed to hospital, Peel police say
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton on Sunday, Peel police say.
The crash happened in the area of Queen Street East and Cherrycrest Drive, near McVean Drive, just before 1 p.m., according to Const. Heather Cannon of Peel Regional Police.
A pickup truck and transport truck collided, Cannon said.
Cannon said the critically injured man was the driver of the pickup truck.
The driver of the transport truck, meanwhile, was not injured. He remained at the scene.
Police have closed roads in the area to allow officers from Peel's major collision bureau to investigate.
