3 people rescued from burning vehicle after slamming into Brampton house

Three people were pulled from a burning vehicle in a dramatic rescue in Brampton overnight Wednesday, after the driver smashed into a home in a residential neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the crash, on Creditview Road near Williams Parkway, shortly after 1:20 a.m.

Deandre Stephenson was at home on Creditview Road playing video games when he heard the driver hit the home. He walked outside to investigate and saw that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Two other people were already on scene attempting to help, Stephenson said.

"I saw two guys trying to help the guys come out. One guy broke the sunroof and pulled out two guys," he said, adding that the three men pulled from the vehicle were conscious and speaking but "were all bloody."

Crash - Creditview and WIlliams Pkwy. Three men pulled from vehicle through sunroof while it was on fire by area residents. They’re lucky to be alive. Dramatic Video by <a href="https://twitter.com/Deandre90995515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Deandre90995515</a> who assisted the men. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> <a href="https://t.co/dtu8PTA1sU">pic.twitter.com/dtu8PTA1sU</a> —@LateNightCam

According to paramedics, two of the people inside the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third person had minor injuries.

Two bystanders were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"They were in shock as well," Stephenson told CBC Toronto.

No one inside the home was hurt, paramedics said, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the vehicle fire.

According to a Peel police sergeant who was at the scene, the vehicle was travelling northbound on Creditview Road when the driver missed a dead end and crashed through a fence. They then crossed all four lanes of Williams Parkway, smashed through another fence and hit several parked cars. By the time it hit the house, the vehicle had flipped onto its side.

Peel police posted on social media overnight that the driver of the car will be taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.