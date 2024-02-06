7 people, including child, taken to hospital after 3 vehicles collide in Brampton, police say

Seven people were taken to hospital after three vehicles collided in Brampton on Monday evening, according to Peel Region paramedics.

One of the seven is a child, paramedics said, adding that injuries range from moderate to mild.

The crash happened in the intersection of Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

Peel police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the intersection has been closed as officers investigate. Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.