3 police cruisers involved in Brampton crash that sent vehicle into hydro pole

Two people are in hospital following a collision in Brampton, Ont. involving three police cruisers.

2 people in hospital with minor injuries

Four people are in police custody after a crash involving three police cruisers in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

Peel Regional Police say the crash just before 5:30 a.m. sent a non-police vehicle into a hydro pole at Clarence Street and Rutherford Road.

Two men have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Five people are in police custody.

No details have been released on what led to the collision.

With files from CBC

