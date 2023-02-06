3 police cruisers involved in Brampton crash that sent vehicle into hydro pole
Two people are in hospital following a collision in Brampton, Ont. involving three police cruisers.
2 people in hospital with minor injuries
Peel Regional Police say the crash just before 5:30 a.m. sent a non-police vehicle into a hydro pole at Clarence Street and Rutherford Road.
Two men have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Five people are in police custody.
No details have been released on what led to the collision.
With files from CBC