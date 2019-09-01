Man facing charges following single-vehicle crash in Brampton

The driver of a Corvette was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene after his vehicle crashed and rolled over in Brampton on Saturday, Peel police say.

Police say the 38-year-old man faces charges of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Road and Mayfield Road just after 5:30 p.m., responding to reports that a vehicle had crashed in the area.

Const. Akhil Mooken said when officers arrived they located a black Corvette on its roof in a nearby field.

Following a search of the area, the driver was located more than two kilometres away, Mooken said.

The driver did not appear to sustain any visible injuries.

Mooken said investigators are trying to determine if speeding or impairment were factors leading to the crash.