Man dead in crash between car and dump truck in Brampton

A man is dead after a car and dump truck collided in Brampton early Tuesday, Peel police say.

The crash occurred in the area of Highway 50 and Cottrelle Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:05 a.m.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the dump truck dragged the car about 750 metres on Highway 50 north of Cottrelle.

The driver of the car appeared to be trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9:20 a.m.

Patten said the truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Peel police's major collision bureau and forensic identification unit have been notified.

Crash has led to major road closures

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collision and are looking at whether lights, road conditions, distracted or impaired driving were factors, Patten said.

"Everything is a possibility at this point," Patten told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has relevant cellphone video or dashboard camera video, to come forward.

Highway 50, from Ebenezer Road to Bellchase Trail, and Cottrette Boulevard west to Clarkway Drive, remain closed.

Langstaff Road east to Huntington Road also continues to be closed.

Patten said the road closures are causing significant traffic delays and motorists are urged to take alternate routes.