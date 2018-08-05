Brampton crash kills woman, 2 children, injures 3 others

A crash in Brampton has killed a woman and two children and left three others injured, emergency officials say.

The dead include a woman, 47, and two children, aged 7 and 12, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Highway 50 and Countryside Drive area shortly after 9 p.m. following a reports that two vehicles had collided, police said.

A third child and two adults were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and at the time, they were reported to be in stable condition, paramedics said. Their current conditions have not been released.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be factor in crash

Mooken said no cause of the crash has been determined.

There is no evidence to suggest that alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said shortly after the crash.

Peel police's major collisions bureau is investigating and the unit is expected to consider whether speed, road conditions and driver actions were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has relevant dashboard camera video is urged to contact police.

Roads in the area have been reopened after they were closed to allow officers to investigate.

