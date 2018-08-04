Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 2 children in life-threatening condition in Brampton crash: Peel paramedics
Updated

3 others are in stable condition; the cause of the crash is not yet known

CBC News ·
Peel police spokesperson Iryna Yashnyk said there were multiple injuries stemming from the crash. (John Hanley/CBC)

One person is dead and two children have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Highway 50 and Countryside Drive area just after 9 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Peel police spokesperson Iryna Yashnyk said there were multiple injuries stemming from the crash.

A third child and two adults were also taken to hospital in stable condition, Peel paramedics Supt. Cory Tkatch told CBC News.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
