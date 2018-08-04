Updated
1 dead, 2 children in life-threatening condition in Brampton crash: Peel paramedics
One person is dead and five others are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.
3 others are in stable condition; the cause of the crash is not yet known
One person is dead and two children have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Highway 50 and Countryside Drive area just after 9 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Peel police spokesperson Iryna Yashnyk said there were multiple injuries stemming from the crash.
A third child and two adults were also taken to hospital in stable condition, Peel paramedics Supt. Cory Tkatch told CBC News.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.