Driver charged after crash that killed woman and three daughters in Brampton

The driver at the centre of a horrific crash that left a mother and her three young daughters dead in Brampton last week is now facing multiple charges.

Brady Robertson, 20, has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

He is set to appear in court next on July 23.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her children Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1, were killed in the collision last week after their Volkswagen Atlas SUV was struck by another vehicle.

A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. today at the St. Eugene de Mazenod church in Brampton.

The church says the service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed, and the audio will be played outside the building. Ciasullo was an elementary school teacher with the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

Peel police's major collisions bureau and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are investigating the circumstances of the crash, however a preliminary investigation from the SIU found that a Peel police officer had "observed" a blue Infiniti coupe travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive shortly after noon before it slammed into the SUV.

The SUV then careened into a light pole, which fell on top of it.

Klara died at the scene. Karolina, Mila and Lilianna later died in hospital.

SIU spokeswoman Monica Hudon would not say whether a police chase was underway before the crash, or what transpired in the moments leading up to it.

The SIU, which is called when there are deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault in cases involving police, invoked its mandate to investigate soon afterwards.