Teenager charged in Brampton crash that killed woman

A 19-year-old Brampton man has been charged in relation to a three-vehicle crash that left one woman dead last month, Peel police said Thursday.

On Oct. 22, police responded to a collision near Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m., where a car had crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit two vehicles. A 54-year-old woman received non-life threatening injuries while a 64-year-old woman was killed, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death last week, police say. He will appear in court in Brampton at a later date.