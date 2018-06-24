Skip to Main Content
4 injured, 1 critically, in early morning crash in Brampton

Four people were injured, one critically, after two vehicles crashed in Brampton early Sunday, police and paramedics say.

2 vehicles collided at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, police say

Peel paramedics tweeted this photo of a crash at Sandalwood Parkway East and Airport Road in Brampton early Sunday. Four people, one critically, were injured in the crash. (Peel Paramedics/Twitter)

The vehicles collided in the intersection of Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police were called to the scene at 6:36 a.m.

One male was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Three females were taken to local hospitals with moderate to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

All are believed to be adults, said Jay Szymanski, superintendent for Peel paramedics. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. The intersection is closed as officers investigate, said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.

