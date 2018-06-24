4 injured, 1 critically, in early morning crash in Brampton

Four people were injured, one critically, after two vehicles crashed in Brampton early Sunday, police said.

The vehicles collided in the intersection of Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police were called to the scene at 6:36 a.m.

One male was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Three females were taken to local hospitals with moderate to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

All are believed to be adults, said Jay Szymanski, superintendent for Peel paramedics.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. The intersection is closed as officers investigate, said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.

