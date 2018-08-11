2 taken to hospital after Brampton crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Highway 410 and Queen Street at 11:15 a.m., according to paramedics.

A woman was taken by paramedics to Sunnybrook hospital in serious condition and a second patient was taken in stable condition to a local emergency room.

OPP have identified one of those injured in the crash as an 81-year-old woman.

Two right lanes have been blocked on Highway 410 as a result of the collision.