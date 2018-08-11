New
2 taken to hospital after Brampton crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Brampton Saturday morning.
Woman taken to Sunnybrook hospital in serious condition, Peel paramedics say
Two people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Highway 410 and Queen Street at 11:15 a.m., according to paramedics.
A woman was taken by paramedics to Sunnybrook hospital in serious condition and a second patient was taken in stable condition to a local emergency room.
OPP have identified one of those injured in the crash as an 81-year-old woman.
Two right lanes have been blocked on Highway 410 as a result of the collision.