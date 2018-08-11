Skip to Main Content
2 taken to hospital after Brampton crash
New

2 taken to hospital after Brampton crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Brampton Saturday morning.

Woman taken to Sunnybrook hospital in serious condition, Peel paramedics say

CBC News ·
Two people were taken to hospital after a car hit a guard rail in Brampton Saturday morning. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Two people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Highway 410 and Queen Street at 11:15 a.m., according to paramedics. 

A woman was taken by paramedics to Sunnybrook hospital in serious condition and a second patient was taken in stable condition to a local emergency room. 

OPP have identified one of those injured in the crash as an 81-year-old woman.

Two right lanes have been blocked on Highway 410 as a result of the collision.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us