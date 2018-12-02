No legal weed shops wanted in Flower City, Brampton councillor says

A Brampton councillor has launched a campaign to ban the sale of marijuana in private local stores, saying "The Flower City" doesn't need retail weed shops on every block.

Charmaine Williams, who represents Ward 7 and 8 in Brampton, said she believes there is considerable opposition to the sale of marijuana through bricks-and-mortar stores in Brampton based on what she calls "extensive" feedback from community members.

"I have come to the conclusion that Brampton would be better off without marijuana stores on every corner," she said in a release news on Sunday.

"I know it's not cool to say so, but Brampton is known as the Flower City and we don't need weed in our garden."

'I know it's not cool to say so, but Brampton is known as the Flower City and we don't need weed in our garden,' says Charmaine Williams. The Brampton councillor is launching a campaign against private retail pot stores being located in the city. The campaign will take the form of a petition, website and lawn signs. (Submitted)

In the past three months, Williams says she has conducted a poll of constituents in her two wards, held a community consultation meeting on Oct. 29, attended similar meetings in other areas of Peel Region and analyzed funding offers from the province to help municipalities implement recreational cannabis laws.

Under the 2018 Cannabis Licence Act, municipalities can opt-out of having physical cannabis retail stores in their communities, but must say so before Jan. 22, 2019.

The province has said it would provide $40 million to municipalities over two years to help local governments implement the legalization of cannabis in their communities.

In a recent letter to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said $15 million will first be divided among the province's municipalities at the start of the new year, with funding allocated on a per household basis and all communities receiving at least $5,000.

Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says the Doug Ford government is committed to creating a 'safe retail model' that would eliminate the illegal cannabis market in the province. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

An additional $15 million will then go to municipalities that agree to host cannabis retail stores within their boundaries.

The private legal pot stores are expected to start operating in April.

Fedeli said the funds for municipalities can only be used for a prescribed set of circumstances including heightened enforcement, increased response to public inquiries, increased paramedic or fire services and by-law or policy development.

Fedeli has said the government is committed to creating a "safe retail model" that would eliminate the illegal cannabis market in the province.

City to hold debate on weed stores

Williams, who was first elected to council last October, said she plans to launch a petition on Sunday in the hopes of convincing other councillors to support her position.

She said she will also launch a website to enable residents to order a lawn sign for their front yards to show support for a proposed ban.

Brampton city council is scheduled to have its first debate on private retail cannabis stores on Wednesday.

The federal government legalized recreational cannabis on Oct. 17. In Ontario, a government-run online store is currently the only way to purchase recreational pot.