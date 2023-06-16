Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East just after 4 p.m.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Paramedics say two people — a male and a female — were transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police say the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue East and the southbound lanes of Kennedy Road have been closed for the investigation.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.