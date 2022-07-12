Judge quashes controversial Brampton city council appointment

An Ontario judge has quashed the controversial appointment of a Brampton city councillor, with Mayor Patrick Brown calling the decision a victory for democracy.

Brampton council held a special meeting on May 31 where it narrowly passed a motion to conditionally appoint Elaine Moore, a former city and regional councillor, to its ranks should Coun. Charmaine Williams win election for the Ontario PC party in the June 2 provincial election, which she did.

Six councillors voted in favour of the motion, while Brown and five others opposed it. Coun. Harkirat Singh filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.

Justice Michael Doi found Monday that vote violated the Ontario Municipal Act. "Council did not comply with clear statutory requirements for filling the vacancy and acted with a total absence of jurisdiction," Doi wrote in his decision, which you can read in full at the bottom of this story.

Brown, speaking with reporters Tuesday, welcomed Doi's finding. He alleged Moore's appointment was an attempt to "seize control" of city council and called it "egregious, wrong and illegal."

Brampton council has not voted since Moore's appointment. As Doi notes, it has not had quorum at any of its meetings since June 8.

You can read Doi's decision in full below: