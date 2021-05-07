Young child's death in Brampton not criminal, police say

Peel Regional Police say the death of a young child in Brampton earlier this week was not criminal in nature.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a medical call at a home in the area of Finlayson Crescent and Sunny Meadow Boulevard, near Countryside Drive, at about 4:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics took the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition. The child was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The child's age and sex were not released.

Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Friday that officers had been looking into the case but following an investigation determined there was no criminality involved.

Out of respect for the grieving family, police say no further details will be released.