Peel police arrest man on gun, drug charges, seize 1,000 bullets

Peel Regional Police say a man faces 17 charges after investigators seized guns, bullet-proof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs from a Brampton home on Canada Day.

Police say the weapons included a 9 mm carbine rifle and a shotgun.

The drugs included fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and other substances.

Police say the investigation began last month into suspected drug dealing in the region.

Among the weapons found at the home was this 9mm carbine rifle, Peel police say. (Provided by Peel Regional Police)

The 41-year-old faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and other charges.

He has appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

"Possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking is a dangerous combination and poses a significant risk to our communities," Deputy Chief of Investigations Nick Milinovich said in a news release.

"It cannot be tolerated."