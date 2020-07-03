Peel police arrest man on gun, drug charges, seize 1,000 bullets
41-year-old man faces total of 17 charges, police say
Peel Regional Police say a man faces 17 charges after investigators seized guns, bullet-proof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs from a Brampton home on Canada Day.
Police say the weapons included a 9 mm carbine rifle and a shotgun.
The drugs included fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and other substances.
Police say the investigation began last month into suspected drug dealing in the region.
The 41-year-old faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and other charges.
He has appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
"Possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking is a dangerous combination and poses a significant risk to our communities," Deputy Chief of Investigations Nick Milinovich said in a news release.
"It cannot be tolerated."