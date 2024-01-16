Brampton changing how residents can use credit cards to pay for city services

In an effort to protect people's personal information, the city of Brampton is making changes to the way it accepts, processes and stores credit card payments.

Starting Feb. 9, the city will no longer accept credit card information or payments over the phone, by email, or outside city facilities, according to a press release Monday.

People can continue to pay by credit card at in-person customer services counters and online. Cash and debit payments can also be made in-person.