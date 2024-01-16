Content
Brampton changing how residents can use credit cards to pay for city services

In an effort to protect people's personal information, the city of Brampton is making changes to the way it accepts, processes and stores credit card payments. 

Credit cards will only be accepted at in-person customer service counters or online

Saloni Bhugra · CBC News ·
A person taps a bank card on a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.
Starting Feb. 9, Brampton city services will no longer accept credit card information or payments over the phone, by email, or outside city facilities. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Starting Feb. 9, the city will no longer accept credit card information or payments over the phone, by email, or outside city facilities, according to a press release Monday. 

People can continue to pay by credit card at in-person customer services counters and online. Cash and debit payments can also be made in-person.

For more information on payments for transit, library, tickets, recreational services, and emergency services, visit the city's website.

Saloni Bhugra

Reporter | Editor

Saloni Bhugra joined CBC News as a Donaldson Scholar in May 2022. She has since worked with News Network, World Report, World This Hour, and CBC Calgary. Bhugra also established a permanent CBC bureau in Lethbridge until she returned to Toronto and started working with Metro Morning and CBC Toronto. Bhugra is now the bureau reporter for Brampton. Contact her by email at Saloni.bhugra@cbc.ca.

