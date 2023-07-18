Family mourns Brampton delivery driver who died after carjacking, calls for justice

The family of a Brampton food delivery driver who died after he was attacked during a carjacking this month is mourning the loss of Gurvinder Nath and pleading for police to find the people who are responsible for his death.

Nath's oldest brother, Kamal, spoke to CBC News from India on Tuesday and expressed disbelief that his brother is gone.

"We still cannot believe that he is no more and was taken away from us like this," Kamal Nath said in a translated interview.

In a news release on Monday, Peel police said 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga at 2:10 a.m. on July 9. He had arrived at a delivery address when he was confronted by unknown people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place, police said.

The people involved then took off in Nath's vehicle and left him by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. Paramedics took him to a trauma centre, where he died last Friday, five days after the attack.

Kamal Nath told CBC News that the family had taken out a loan to send his brother to study in Canada in 2021, in the hopes that he could help "create a better life" both for himself and for his family.

"Had we known if something like this would happen, we would not have sent him away so far," he said.

Nath described his brother as a "good kid" who "never got in trouble," and was "making an honest living for himself in Canada" by studying during the day and working part time on top of his schooling.

"We are trying to get his body back to India and our appeal to law enforcement and the government is to nab those involved as soon as possible so that this doesn't happen to someone else. We want justice for Gurvinder," he said.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the attack, or who has dashboard camera footage, is urged to call Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau or Crime Stoppers.