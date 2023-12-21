Police charge Brampton caregiver after 2 young kids suffer serious injuries

Peel police have charged a caregiver in connection with two incidents of young kids being seriously injured at a home daycare in Brampton.

Police say they have arrested Chereen Zeidan, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton, and charged her with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. (Peel Regional Police)

Police investigators say a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in March 2020, and a two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on Sept. 20, 2023.

Police arrested Chereen Zeidan, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton, on Jan. 16, and charged her with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, according to a Tuesday news release.

Zeidan appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday.

Investigators say there may be more victims.

Anyone with information that may be useful is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.