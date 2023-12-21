Content
Police charge Brampton caregiver after 2 young kids suffer serious injuries

Police investigators say a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in March 2020, and a two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on Sept. 20, 2023. Police believe there may be more victims,

Police are searching for more victims

A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
Peel police have charged a caregiver in connection with two incidents of young kids being seriously injured at a home daycare in Brampton. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Peel police have charged a caregiver in connection with two incidents of young kids being seriously injured at a home daycare in Brampton. 

Chereen Zeidan
Police say they have arrested Chereen Zeidan, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton, and charged her with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. (Peel Regional Police)

Police investigators say a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in March 2020, and a two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on Sept. 20, 2023.

Police arrested Chereen Zeidan, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton, on Jan. 16, and charged her with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, according to a Tuesday news release. 

Zeidan appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday.  

Investigators say there may be more victims. 

Anyone with information that may be useful is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Saloni Bhugra joined CBC News as a Donaldson Scholar in May 2022. She has since worked with News Network, World Report, World This Hour, and CBC Calgary. Bhugra established a permanent CBC bureau in Lethbridge until she returned to Toronto and started working with Metro Morning. Bhugra is now CBC's Brampton bureau reporter. Contact her by email at Saloni.bhugra@cbc.ca.

