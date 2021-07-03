1 person dead, 2 injured following Brampton car crash
Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others injured following a car crash Saturday morning.
Police say crash involved 3 vehicles at Hurontario Street and the Sandalwood Parkway
One person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash Saturday morning, according to Peel Regional Police.
The collision involved three vehicles at Hurontario Street and the Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. It occurred shortly after 5 a.m.
One person has died, while two others were taken for treatment.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital, while another was taken to a trauma centre.
Investigators are on scene. Anyone in the area should expect road closures.