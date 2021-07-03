Skip to Main Content
Toronto

1 person dead, 2 injured following Brampton car crash

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others injured following a car crash Saturday morning.

Police say crash involved 3 vehicles at Hurontario Street and the Sandalwood Parkway

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash Saturday morning. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

One person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash Saturday morning, according to Peel Regional Police.

The collision involved three vehicles at Hurontario Street and the Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. It occurred shortly after 5 a.m.

One person has died, while two others were taken for treatment.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, while another was taken to a trauma centre.

Investigators are on scene. Anyone in the area should expect road closures.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now