1 person dead, 2 injured following Brampton car crash

One person is dead and two others are injured following a car crash Saturday morning, according to Peel Regional Police.

The collision involved three vehicles at Hurontario Street and the Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. It occurred shortly after 5 a.m.

One person has died, while two others were taken for treatment.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, while another was taken to a trauma centre.

Investigators are on scene. Anyone in the area should expect road closures.