Man charged after repeatedly flipping car onto residential Brampton street
A man in his 20s somehow escaped with only minor injuries after repeatedly flipping a car onto a residential street in Brampton on Canada Day, Peel police say.
Car can be seen doing barrel rolls and spinning through the air in dramatic crash video
Const. Danny Marttini told CBC News that police got a call about a "single-vehicle incident" at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday.
A driver had lost control of his car off of Williams Parkway, flipped through a fence, hit some trees, and finally striking a parked car before coming to a stop on Commodore Drive.
The man only had minor injuries, and was checked out and cleared, Marttini said.
He could not say how fast the man was going. Videos from the scene show debris from the cars littered over the residential street.
Marttini said the man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.
