Brampton council votes on pot shops 1 day before opt-out deadline

The City of Brampton is set to vote today on whether to allow brick-and-mortar cannabis stores within its boundaries.

The last minute vote comes just a day before Ontario municipalities can choose to opt out of the private cannabis business. City council will convene for a special meeting at 7 p.m. tonight to debate the issue.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government announced last year that local governments had to make the decision whether or not to play host to pot shops by Jan. 22, 2019.

So far, cities including Mississauga, Markham and Oakville have voted to opt out.

While the decision will be made by Brampton city councillors, top bureaucrats at the city are recommending that Brampton allow the stores.

A recent phone survey and online poll conducted by the city found that 54 per cent of residents support the opening of cannabis stores, while 62 per cent of cannabis buyers said they'd prefer shopping at a physical store over the online-only Ontario Cannabis Store.

"As such, staff is recommending that Council support the City allowing private cannabis retail stores to operate in Brampton," the report says.

While municipalities have until Jan. 22 to opt out, the province will allow those local governments to reverse that decision later on. However, municipalities that vote to allow cannabis stores now will not be permitted to opt out at a later date.

Earlier this month, the PC government held a lottery and named the first 25 companies that can apply for cannabis retail licences in the province.

Six of the winners are in the 905 region.

The first stores are scheduled to open on April 1.