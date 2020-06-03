Police looking for suspects after 2 puppies stolen in Brampton

Peel police are looking for three men who allegedly stole two boxer-bulldog puppies during an attempted sale in Brampton earlier this week.

Police said a woman met with the men to sell the mixed-breed puppies around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, near Bovaird Drive and Conestoga Drive.

During the sale, the woman "discovered that the men were trying to steal the puppies" and tried to get them back, police said.

The men assaulted the woman during a brief altercation, police said, and fled in a 2017 white Hyundai with an Ontario license plate with the number CDWP 974.

The woman followed the car and, while stopped at a traffic light, got out and tried to get the puppies back, said Const. Heather Cannon.

But the suspects accelerated away, police said, dragging the woman for a short distance.

Peel police are searching for three suspects, after two bulldog puppies were reportedly stolen during a sale in Brampton Monday evening. (Peel Police)

The woman sustained minor injuries, Cannon said.

The suspects may be trying to sell the puppies in the Toronto area, police warn. They suggest all potential buyers "question the source" of any animals.

Peel police also suggest using one of their "buy and sell exchange zones," which are under surveillance video, while selling items through online classifieds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.