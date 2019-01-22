Residents want a 'lean' budget, mayor says, as Brampton gets 4th straight property tax freeze

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he'd eventually like to see residents pay even lower taxes after city council froze its portion of the property tax for the fourth consecutive year.

The freeze, approved by council Wednesday night when it passed the city's 2022 budget, means residents won't see an increase beyond the 1.5 per cent hike from the Region of Peel. That will result in an average increase of $77 per household on Brampton property tax bills.

"We heard loud and clear from 80 per cent of our residents that they didn't want to have a tax increase," Brown told CBC News.

"Brampton still has among the highest taxes in the GTA, and so there was a real sentiment from residents and councillors that we had to be lean."

City departments presented their budget proposals with the goal of being "as lean as possible," Brown said. The total budget is $1.1 billion, of which $780 million is the operating budget and $341 million is the capital budget. The city has contributed $117 million to reserve funds.

'Heavy lifting'

Brown credited city commissioners for their "heavy lifting" after the proposed property tax bill last month showed a possible increase of 1.3 per cent on the city's portion.

During the final budget deliberations, city council and staff chose to save money by transferring the lease for Brampton city hall's west tower to capital projects.

They also reduced the fuel budget for Brampton Transit in 2022, as the system didn't use all of last year's allocated amount. Since COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Brampton Transit has used only 85 per cent of the fuel it was using before the pandemic, Brown said.

Other budget highlights include:

$65.2 million for new construction of recreational facilities.

$4.7 million for new or enhanced neighbourhood parks, upgraded pathways, sports fields, playgrounds and trails,

$19 million for new electric buses, and a $17-million Züm service expansion on Chinguacousy Road.

When asked by CBC News if Brampton residents will eventually have to deal with a major increase after four years of property tax freezes, Brown said the city has historically asked taxpayers to pay more than it needs.

"We've been charging our residents more than in Mississauga, Vaughan, Toronto, Caledon, Oakville, and Halton," Brown said. "For decades, we've been collecting more from you, and right now we're saying, 'pause.'"

It's because of the higher charges in previous years, that the city is able to avoid increasing property taxes, he said.

"I'm not saying no taxes forever; there's certainly going to be inflationary pressures that we have to deal with," Brown added.

"In the long term, I would like to see Brampton in the middle of the pack of the GTA, and right now we're still among the highest in the GTA."

No special levy for Peel Memorial redevelopment

The city was considering a special hospital levy of $125 million after William Osler Health System asked it to split the local share of funding for the Peel Memorial redevelopment.

But to avoid asking residents to foot the bill next year, council decided to use $21.9 million in funds left over from a hospital levy in 2012 from the first phase of the project, and $40.1 million in capital project reserves.

Brampton councillors will seek the remaining amount, which is approximately $63 million, from Peel Region in a meeting in January or February.

"We don't want there to be any reason for delay of a desperately needed hospital," Brown said.

"We're stepping up with a contribution that we believe is quite significant."