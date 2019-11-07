2 boys, aged 9 and 12, found dead in Brampton, Ont., home

Homicide detectives are investigating after two young boys were found dead in a Brampton, Ont., home.

Officers were called to a house in the area of Hiberton Crescent and Browley Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said in a news release.

"Upon arrival, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were located deceased within the residence," police said.

"The investigation into the circumstances of what transpired within the residence is ongoing."

No further information was immediately available early Thursday.

Police are expected to provide an update from the scene around 8:15 a.m. ET.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact the Peel police homicide unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.