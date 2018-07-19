A five-year-old Brampton, Ont., boy found this morning near his home has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he went missing from the residence, according to paramedics.

The boy's mother called police around 6 a.m. ET after she awoke and found the front door open and the child gone.

There were no signs of forced entry into the house, according to police.

A Peel police canine unit found him near train tracks close to his home, in the area of McHardy Crescent and McMurchy Avenue South.

Peel police have set up a perimeter around the area where the boy was found. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Although he was clearly hurt when he was found, police said they cannot say to what extent he was hurt or the cause of the injury.

"We can't say if it was [a] train or not [a] train, or caused by [a] person. We need to look at all possible avenues," said Const. Danny Marttini.

Peel paramedics took the boy to Brampton Civic Hospital. He was then transferred by Ornge air ambulance to the Hospital for Sick Children in critical condition, according to paramedics spokesperson Brad Bowie.

'He was just ... limp,' neighbour says

Neighbour Kevin Joseph was in bed when the five-year-old's mother ran over to Joseph's house around 6 a.m., "banging and screaming on the door" that her son wasn't in his bed, Joseph told CBC Toronto.

He joined the search in the community, and of the adjacent railway tracks, with police.

"I started looking with them in the bush, and then all of the sudden the drone was in the air spotting something and the dogs ran towards it," he said.

"And there was, like, nothing there when we found him. He was just, like, limp."

The boy is a "good kid" who was "always at his mom's side," Joseph said.

He said the five-year-old often plays with his own young daughter.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me."

A perimeter has been set up around the area for an investigation.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood for "every possible video feed" or any information, Marttini explained.

The railway has been shut down temporarily as a precaution.