A five-year-old Brampton, Ont., boy found this morning near his home has been sent to hospital with a life-threatening head injury after he went missing from the residence, according to paramedics.

The boy's mother called police around 6 a.m. ET after she awoke and found the front door open and the child gone.

There were no signs of forced entry into the house, according to police.

A Peel police canine unit found him near train tracks close to his home, in the area of McHardy Crescent and McMurchy Avenue South.

Peel police have set up a perimeter around the area where the boy was found. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Although he was clearly hurt when he was found, police said they cannot say to what extent he was hurt or the cause of the injury.

"We can't say if it was [a] train or not [a] train, or caused by [a] person. We need to look at all possible avenues," said Const. Danny Marttini.

A perimeter has been set up around the area for an investigation.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood for "every possible video feed" or any information, Marttini explained.

The railway has been shut down temporarily as a precaution.