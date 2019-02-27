When an 11-year-old Brampton boy noticed that many comic books didn't have characters that looked like him, he decided to write his own.

The result is Cheetah Boy: The Claw Family (Volume 1), a comic book about a boy who gets superpowers after being scratched by an alien cheetah at a zoo.

Tate Ovbiagbonhia, now a published author, says children need superheroes that represent them.

"Cheetah Boy is a comic book that represents diversity," Ovbiagbonhia told CBC Radio's Metro Morning host Matt Galloway on Wednesday.

His mother, Blessing Okojie, was so impressed with her son's story that she arranged to have the book illustrated and published.

"Basically, it's about a boy who goes to the zoo. He gets scratched by a cheetah. And he faints. Then he goes to the hospital, where he runs away and finds himself in the middle of a forest, where he meets a group of other animals, but they're from different cultures," he said.

This drawing on the back of the comic book is intended to represent Tate Ovbiagbonhia, the author himself. (Facebook)

The main character in the comic book is James Claw.

Other superheroes in the book include Tiger Cheetah, a European who has super strength, Leopard Boy, a South East Asian who is super smart, Boy Jaguar, a Filipino who blends in with the grass, and Liger Boy, a Caribbean character who can see in the dark. The characters are known as the "Super Cat" team of heroes.

Ovbiagbonhia says he came up with the story idea after watching other children read the same comic books and after reading the comic books himself. He said he noticed a "lack of diversity."

Also, his favourite animal when he was younger was a Cheetah. "I thought maybe I should make a book to show diversity," he said.

Ovbiagbonhia says he wants other children who read his comic book to know that: "There is a superhero to represent their culture."

The city of Brampton is expected to honour Ovbiagbonhia with a Black History Month award on Thursday.

"It feels good. I told my friends and they were getting excited."

The 73-page book is available on Amazon.com.