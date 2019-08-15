Homicide unit investigating after body found in Brampton

Peel Regional Police's homicide unit and the missing person's bureau is investigating after a body was found near a creek in Brampton Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from police, a call came in just after 8 a.m. about a person without vital signs found in the area of Steeles Avenue E. and West Drive.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation," police said.

"We will update as soon as we have more information to provide."