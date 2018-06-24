16 suffer 'respiratory issues' after possible ammonia leak in Brampton

Sixteen people were treated by paramedics after a possible ammonia leak at a property in Brampton on Sunday morning.

The patients suffered "respiratory issues" apparently caused by a chemical spill, according to a tweet from Peel paramedics. Eight were taken to local hospitals for further monitoring, while eight were treated at the scene.

The incident occurred at an address on Orenda Road, near Highway 410 and Queen Street E., shortly before 8 a.m. Brampton fire officials referred to the property as a "plant" of some kind, but could not provide further details.

Some 85 employees were inside the building at the time of the leak, Peel police said. Everyone was evacuated and has been accounted for, they added.

Toronto paramedics are assisting with the call, as the service has access to a bus-like ambulance used to treat multiple patients at the same time.