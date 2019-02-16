Two vigils are planned for an 11-year-old Brampton, Ont., girl was who found dead in her father's basement apartment on her birthday this week.

Riya Rajkumar will be remembered at a formal memorial on Tuesday night in the city about 30 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

Brampton city Coun. Rowena Santos is helping to organize the vigil, set to take place at Garden Square from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

"Our community is grieving the tragic death of Riya Rajkumar and this is a time to come together in solidarity and remember and honour a young life," said a notice posted to the city's website.

"All members of the public are welcome to attend."

Meanwhile, a woman who says she knows Riya's mother has planned a candlelight vigil for Saturday evening. Amrita Naipaul posted details about the event on her social media accounts.

"Many people have messaged asking how you can help Riya's family during this tragic time. As a community, this loss has been felt by all," she wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

"There are so many people who have been hurting from this angels loss, and no one needs our prayer and love more than Riya's family at this time," she continued.

Growing memorial of pink/red flowers & balloons in front of the home where Riya Rajkumar was found. Investigators are door knocking, asking neighbours if they noticed anything suspicious on Valentine’s Day, the day she died <a href="https://t.co/H8fqPTm85m">pic.twitter.com/H8fqPTm85m</a> —@Natalie_SKi

The vigil will be held at Meadowvale Village Green park at 6 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is asked to arrive a few minutes early and to bring a candle with them "to stand in solidarity with this sweet girl and her family."

Riya's father, Roopesh Rajkumar, is facing a charge of first-degree for her death. Rajkumar, 41, picked his daughter up at a Mississauga gas station on Thursday afternoon to take her out for her birthday. When he did not return the young girl to her mother at an agreed upon time later that evening, she went to Peel Regional Police for help.

An Amber Alert was eventually issued around 11 p.m. that night, and it was cancelled about an hour later after officers found Riya's body at an address in Brampton where her father resided.

Rajkumar was arrested by provincial police around the same time while driving north on Highway 11 in Orillia, about 130 kilometres north of Brampton.

Riya, a Grade 5 student at Meadowvale Village Public School, was remembered by her classmates and friends on Friday as having a vibrant personality and infectious smile.